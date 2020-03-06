Dickinson County Library prepares for 11th annual Prom Dress Swap

Teens in grades 9 through 12 can choose and keep a prom dress free of charge, thanks to the Dickinson County Library's dress swap. This is the swap's 11th year.

The festivities also including a raffle and prizes. This is possible because of the many community members donating dresses, shoes, accessories, and time to make sure every girl goes to prom feeling ready for their special evening.

“We have an awesome community. A lot of the dresses at Prom Dress Swap are just donated by people who aren't even coming in, looking for a new one and that's huge,” said Megan Buck, the Dickinson County Library Director.

There are more than 300 dresses, including a variety of sizes. The group is still accepting dress donations at the main branch on Friday.

The swap begins Saturday at 10 a.m. central and runs until 3:30 p.m. central.

