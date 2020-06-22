Dickinson County Library opens curbside service

The Dickinson County Library is open for curbside service. This is phase two of their re-opening plans.

To make an appointment, you must call the branch, where you would like to pick up your materials. You can call the main branch at (906) 774-1218.

The staff will then bring out the materials including books, and DVDs, and place them on the table.

“We're phasing back in. Appointment is phase 3 of our opening plans. That is leading in then, to phase 5, which would eventually have the library re-open just for coming and going, without an appointment,” said the Dickinson County Library director, Megan Buck.

Phase three will begin on June 29th. This will allow patrons to use computers, with an appointment only.

They do not have an exact date set for a total opening.

To visit the Dickinson County Library Facebook pageclick here.

