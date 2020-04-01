Dickinson County Library offers virtual library cards

While libraries are closed, The Dickinson County Library is making sure the community still has access to information and resources.

Area Community members can sign up, online, for a free virtual card. There is no charge for residents and taxpayers of Dickinson County and those who reside outside of Dickinson County may register for a card for a low annual fee.

These temporary cards will grant access to the Library's collection of digital audiobooks, e-Books, and magazines available through the Great Lakes Digital Library. Using almost any device, card holders can checkout, download, and enjoy from home. The cards will expire April 30th, or when the Governor's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order has been lifted.

“Right now everybody's just looking for things to keep them busy, and we are here to help. We have our digital services are available 24/7. Maybe this will be a great time to just discover some resources at the library that you didn't know existed. It makes us feel good to know that we can still offer something,” said Megan Buck, the director at the Dickinson County Library.

To sign up visit the Library's website, www.dcl-lib.org, and click on the link provided on the green banner. Wifi is still available in the parking lot of the libraries for those with mobile devices or laptops. Information about resources available online can also be found on the Library's website.

