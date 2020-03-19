Dickinson County Library offering curbside service

The Dickinson County Library is closed due to the coronavirus...but books are still available.

The library has put out racks of reading material for community members. 'The Friends of the Library’ cart has books and magazines, outside the main branch. They ask for a small donation, if possible.

Both branches, including the Solomonson Branch in Norway, are also offering ‘curbside pickup.'

"We have a need in our community, for services that are provided at the library. One of them is access to information. So we are offering free prints right now, for any information related to the Coronavirus,” said the Dickinson County Library Director, Megan Buck.

They will print up to 10 pages a day, for free, and bring them out to the car. The library is also offering copying and faxing.

Please call the Main Branch at 906-774-1218 or the Solomonson Branch at 906-563-8617 to set up a pickup time. Please see their website at www.dcl-lib.org/ in particular the Programs page, for complete information.

