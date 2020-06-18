Dickinson County Healthcare System re-engaging, looks promising

The future of the Dickinson County Healthcare System looks promising. During Thursday night’s virtual board of trustees meeting, they announced despite lower volumes during the past few months, due to COVID-19, the hospital’s numbers are steadily increasing.

DCH continues to be prepared as they safely re-open.

"We navigated that pretty well. We are coming out of it in pretty good shape. So, look forward to some pretty positive developments over the next couple months. Our volumes have improved dramatically over the last 3-4 weeks,” said the DCH CEO and president, Chuck Nelson.

Currently, all hospital and clinical services are open, yet only one advocate per patient is allowed in.

The board was also officially introduced to the new Chief Financial Officer, Brian Donahue.

The hospital lobby is also getting a face-lift. Thanks to the DCH Foundation, the lobby is getting updates. The gift shop will also be moved to a different area as well.

The board of trustees plan to meet in-person for their July meeting.

