Dickinson County Healthcare System launches community healthcare survey

Dickinson County Healthcare System is asking residents in Dickinson County, Florence County and the surrounding areas to take part in an important community-wide survey.

This survey will take the pulse of current healthcare services and help improve services in the future at Dickinson County Healthcare.

The web-based survey is currently live and available by visiting https://www.dchs.org/ and clicking on the link on the homepage.

The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete and is completely anonymous.

Individual responses to the survey and personally identifying information will not be shared.

“The survey aims to help Dickinson County Healthcare better understand the views, experiences and healthcare needs of our communities,” said Joe Rizzo, DCH Director of

Public Relations. “Everyone’s opinion is important to us and we are grateful to all of you who will take a few moments and contribute to this effort.”

The survey will be available until July 31.