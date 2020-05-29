Dickinson County Healthcare Syetem selects new Chief Financial Officer

The Dickinson County Healthcare System has selected Brian Donahue as their new chief financial officer. Donahue will be taking the place of Jerry Worden, who served as the interim CFO since April 2019.

Brian Donahue has been Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center for the past six years, serving the Western Upper Peninsula. As the CFO, Mr. Donahue oversaw the financial operations during a transition from two medical clinics to eleven medical and two dental clinics.

Prior to serving as CFO, Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center, Brian Donahue was Vice President of Finance and CFO of Portage Health in Hancock, Michigan. Brian has spent more than 30 years managing Financial Operations. He has a Master’s Degree of Health Service Administration from the University of Michigan and his professional achievements include HUD 242 program financing, Hospital Information System Implementation, Rural Health Clinic and FHQ Management.

“I’m looking forward to working with the team and having the opportunity to help turn the hospital around. I think they're on the cusp of a lot of good this happening and brighter days ahead. I’d like to be part of that,” said Donahue.

His term began on May 26th.

