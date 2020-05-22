Dickinson County Healthcare: 'It's time to get your health care back on track'

As the Upper Peninsula reopens and COVID-19 cases plateau, you may be wondering – “Is it finally OK to visit my provider to take care of my health?” The answer is yes.

Now is the best time to get your health care back on track. While telehealth visits can take care of provider consults and prescription refills, many health needs that require direct interaction with your provider including lab work and diagnostics can now happen.

“It's important to receive care in a timely manner and our clinics and hospital are ready to provide that” says Dr. Elizabeth Mackey, Dickinson County Healthcare Emergency and Primary Care physician.

She continues, “Please call us because your well-being is important to us. It’s time to get the care you need as soon as possible because many health issues are best addressed in person. Some concerns can be address with a telehealth visit, while others require face to face contact. We also want to make sure you are not staying home because you are fearful of coming to the clinic or hospital. We are taking every precaution to provide quality care in the safest manner.”

The excellent care team at Dickinson County Healthcare has been preparing for a health care “re-opening” since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Best practices are being implemented to keep the community and staff safe, using guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including:

- Frequent sanitizing. common areas are routinely sanitized throughout the day and exam rooms and equipment cleaned between each patient.

- Social distancing. Appointment schedules are being adjusted to limit patient-to-patient interaction and the number of people entering the facility, and the installation of social distancing signage in our clinics as a reminder to keep a safe distance.

- Screening and masking. All of the clinical teams are wearing masks and have been screened prior to coming into the office.

"While we know COVID concerns are still high, we don't want patients' conditions to deteriorate or urgent needs to become emergent due to a reluctance to seek appropriate care," Dr. Mackey said. “We are practicing precautionary measures to safely accommodate patients with time-sensitive health care needs right now."

Dickinson County Healthcare is asking all patients to call first before coming to the clinic or hospital unless it is a medical emergency. By calling first, the staff at DCH can help direct patients quicker and more effectively. Plus, by remote chance a patient on the phone communicates COVID-19 symptoms, they can be directed to the appropriate location to be quickly tested versus coming directly into the clinic or hospital.

“The bottom line is that if you have been waiting to see a provider regarding your health issues, you really should not delay any further. If you do, your condition could worsen and become an emergency. As it has always been before the pandemic, helping our community return to health and wellness is our top priority” says Dr. Mackey.

