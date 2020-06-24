Dickinson County Fair changing for 2020 as fair board looks to create 'smaller event'

One Upper Michigan county has announced the cancellation of its annual fair.

According to a post on the Dickinson County Fairgrounds Facebook page Wednesday, the 2020 county fair will not happen as planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fair was scheduled to take place September 3 through 7, 2020--Labor Day weekend.

The fair usually features livestock showing, carnival games and rides, and musical shows among other things. Click here to check out our story from the start of the 2019 Dickinson County Fair.

The Facebook post said the Dickinson County Fair Board is working to put together a smaller event for the weekend, instead of the full-blown fair.

