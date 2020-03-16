Dickinson County commissioners declare 'local state of emergency'

In a special meeting Monday, the board vote unanimously to pass resolution 2020-7, or declare a 'local state of emergency.' This means that the county, including all cities and townships within this county, are experiencing limited access to first responder health and safety resources.

The county is following 'The State of Emergency' declared by Gov. Whitmer and a 'National State of Emergency' declared by President Trump.

The board says there may be an impact on elderly and students who are provided meals and other services. Also, because of the monitoring requirements that is place on local health department personnel, additional staff may be needed if the current status of health concern deteriorates.

The declaration will be sent to the state capitol in Lansing.