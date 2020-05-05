Dickinson Co. 'Drink and Dash' takes ding-dong-ditching to new 'level'

A Facebook group has taken Dickinson County by storm. 'Drink and Dash' was created by 3 women in the county, to bring joy to others during the COVID-19 outbreak. It’s taking ding-dong ditching to a whole new level.

"I created a page, I invited her and about 20 people and it caught on like wildfire,” said one of the admins, Jennifer Bartnikowski.

‘Drink and Dash’ is a private group on Facebook, for women in the Dickinson County Area.

Here's how it works: people join, introduce themselves, post their likes and dislikes, and their address.

"Then other people check out the page, they decide, ‘hey I want this person,’” said Bartnikowski.

After reaching out to the admins, to make sure the person hasn't been taken, they get crafty. The 3 creators, who met through this group, and all have full-time jobs, say they have been working non- stop, to make this work.

"We're trying to, currently, get caught up. It's hard to keep up with the message requests,” said another admin, Jennie Vassar.

The page has been active for just over a week and has climbed to 2,700 members. Over 900 baskets have or will be soon delivered, many in a unique way.

"Just see the creativity, that people are coming up with, to do this, has been phenomenal,” said another admin, Shannon Nitterhouse.

Aliens, dinosaurs, and community members are getting their workouts, running, to make sure they aren't caught, while bringing joy to others.

"it's just made such a positive impact, it's so impressive to see the community coming together the way that it is,” said Vassar.

The most recent woman to receive a basket, Kristen Lusardi, an Iron Mountain resident says she is thankful.

"I hope this isn't just something that impacts the community right now, it's something that goes on forever,” said Lusardi.

The admins say they will continue to work until everyone receives a basket, and even want to include more people. Up next, ‘Pals and Ales,’ a group similar, will be launched at the end of the week, this one for men.

