Northern Lights YMCA in Dickinson County limits access to building

In light of Michigan schools being suspended for the next three weeks, the YMCAs around Upper Michigan are responding as well.

"At this time we don't expect significant interruptions to the YMCA's operations,” said Jonathan Ringel, the Dickinson YMCA center director.

But amidst current school and event cancellations, and in cooperation with state and local health department guidelines, the Northern Lights YMCA in Dickinson County, will be limiting access to the building beginning Monday, March 16 through Sunday, April 5.

School age children (K-12) will not be allowed in the facility. All classes and programming including after-school programs will be suspended during this time. No day passes will be sold to children in that age range.

The 'Y' is continuing normal operations at this time, warning the public to remember the three C's, cover, clean and contain.

Ringel says they have taken strides to increase sanitation.

"Make sure that all of our surfaces, all our facilities, our equipment, are being regularly clean, we have enlist the support of some of our administrative staff,” he said.

The rest of the building will be open as normal for members 18 and over.

"School is definitely out for the next couple of weeks, but childcare is still going to be open here. Unfortunately we don’t have any opening for children right now.” said Ashley Bunker, the Y's Childcare assistant director.

If any changes occur, the YMCA will contact their members.

