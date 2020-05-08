Dial Help working to help community through this time of crisis.

During these uncertain times, many people are looking for a way to reach out about their issues. For those people dial help is there with their crisis line.

"We are there to listen, first and foremost, and just be that person who is sort of neutral. We're not connected with your life or anything like that, you can talk to us in a confidential manner, one where you may be more willing to say things than maybe to those in your family," said Kristine Putz, Assistant Director of Dial Help.

Dial Help will also help those who call get in touch with the resources they need. During this time, they have seen an increase in calls.

"We are noticing an increase in folks calling our crisis line that have been experiencing financial issues. A lot related to losing their job, losing their health benefits, etc., and the barriers that that is creating for them during this time," said Putz.

As well the organization has been continuing their student counseling remotely during the school closures for those who need it.

"But there are some barriers to that obviously you would need a computer and some access to the internet to be able to do that. We’ve been trying to work with the students we we're seeing prior to the school closings to continue that service," said Putz.

While everyone is waiting for life to get back to normal, dial help is preparing to help an increase of people that may reach out when their isolation is over.

"We've seen some statistics that domestic violence is increasing because isolation is happening now and you can't go anywhere, so we're anticipating that, that we may have more people reaching out for that and perhaps child abuse for the same reasons," added Putz.

You can learn more about Dial Help and their services, here.

