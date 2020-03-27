Delta-Schoolcraft schools look to the future

As the days in quarantine continue to pass, concerns about the rest of the school year continue to grow.

Reports say that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said that it is unlikely that students will return to school this year.

“I think what’s important to notice about that statement is she didn’t say the school year is going to end. She said the kids aren’t going to return to the school buildings so I assume that means we are still going to provide education to our students. But it’s going to have to be in some kind of a blended virtual format,” said Doug Leisenring, Delta-Schoolcraft ISD superintendent.

As schools prepare for the possibility of going online, they are taking into consideration the needs of their students.

“The first step is to find out are their physical and emotional needs being met and then what are their technology shortages that we need to start filling in to provide instruction for the rest of the year,” said Leisenring.

Local teachers and administrators are trying to stay optimistic about the possible situation.

“They are going to make sure this is the most positive situation we could have with our local students in our schools and we’re going to work really hard to provide quality service to all of our local students.”

State Senator Ed McBroom also encourages families to stay positive.

“I’m hopeful that we don’t penalize our communities and our students by ruining their summer plans but we trust our professionals at our schools to really catch up this work in the fall,” said Senator Ed McBroom.

The Delta-Schoolcraft ISD superintendent encourages people to respond to surveys that may be sent out.

“If you get contacted by your school district whether it’s by mail or a power announcement or a text message asking them to contact the school or complete a survey, to please answer those notes and those and those calls as soon as they can,” said Leisenring.

These answers will help the schoolboard determine their next steps in preparing education for your children.