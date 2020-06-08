Delta Regional CAC enforces new COVID-19 guidelines

The Delta Regional Child Advocacy Center (CAC) has made some changes to their building to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Everyone will be screened, temperature checked and required to wash their hands when they come in.

Employees are still working remotely but inside the building, both employees and clients are required to wear masks and stay six feet apart from each other.

Now that the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order has been lifted, the CAC has seen more child abuse cases in the last two weeks it they did in March and April combined.

“As we start opening up, it’s important to take a drive by a house where you know maybe there’s children in the house. Make sure they’re okay. You can call them, you can drive by, you can see them outside playing,” said Kelly Chandler, Program Coordinator for the Delta Regional Child Advocacy Center.

If you suspect child abuse, you are encouraged to call local law enforcement or DHHS at 1-855-444-3911.