Delta County sews masks for healthcare workers

Healthcare workers are still facing a shortage of surgical masks, so an Upper Michigan resident took to Facebook to get the community involved.

Residents of Delta County are making masks for healthcare workers. (WLUC Photo)

"I was seeing online a few other areas that were doing masks like this and with Facebook being a really positive tool, I really thought this would be an opportunity,” said Jill Spencer, organizer of Delta County Masks.

After sharing the page with her friends, word about the group began to spread.

"It wasn't very long and we had well over 200 people. We have many people that are just cutting out fabric, we have people that are sewing for us,” said Spencer.

Spencer then reached out to two grocery stores – Pat’s and Elmer’s – to see if they would be distribution sites for the masks.

"Jill got a hold of me and asked if we could be a drop off site for the masks. We've been working hard at the store with the sneeze guards and I just thought it would be a fantastic idea,” said Mike Dagenais, president of Elmer’s County Market.

The masks are made from 100 percent cotton material and elastic bands to go around your ears. And of course feature lots of cute and fun patterns.

"We all got to stick together. From our employees, to our vendor partners, to the customers, we’re just one big family and we just gotta stick together,” said Dagenais.

If you would like to help sew or donate materials, you can contact Jill Spencer through Facebook here.