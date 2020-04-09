Delta County reports first coronavirus-related death

Delta County reported its first coronavirus-related death Thursday morning.

Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties says it was notified Thursday about the death of a Delta County woman who was hospitalized March 31. She died at UP Health System-Marquette on Thursday morning. No further information about the woman's identity has been publicly released.

“Our heartfelt sympathies and prayers go out to the family who have lost their loved one,” said Michael Snyder, Health Officer at PHDM, in a press release. “This is a tragic reminder of how serious a threat COVID-19 is to our community as a whole.”

This is the fifth coronavirus-related death in Upper Michigan. A total of 40 cases have been reported as of Thursday morning, with eight in Delta County.

PHDM reminds everyone that in this difficult time it is critical that we protect each other, support each other and work together to slow the spread of this disease. It’s important for residents to be aware of the disease and the efforts necessary to prevent its spread.

Strong community mitigation and prevention measures are already in place. PHDM urges residents to continue to follow these recommendations:

• Stay at home. Do not leave home except for essential tasks such as getting groceries or seeking medical care.

• If you must go out, stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid any gatherings.

• Wash your hands often and well, especially after being away from home, coughing, or sneezing.

• Do not touch your face or mouth, especially when away from home.

• Check on others. Call your loved ones and neighbors who are most at risk and see how they are doing. If they require something essential, see how you can help.

Everyone should be following the above guidance. There is evidence of community level spread locally. Testing is ongoing. However, with so few tests completed and so many pending, everyone needs to take precautions, practice prevention, and assume potential exposure in public locations.

Rely on official sources for information. PHDM continues to provide the latest information at www.PHDM.org. Michigan updates are available at www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, and national updates are at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Gov. Whitmer is expected to announce an extension of her stay home order Thursday afternoon.

