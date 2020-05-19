Delta County parks to open Thursday

With the U.P. beginning to open this Friday, the Delta County Board of Commissioners felt it is safe to open Delta County’s parks.

“I’m happy we’re making progress to opening Delta County while still paying the respects to the governor’s executive order,” said Patrick Johnson, board chair of Delta County Board of Commissioners.

The parks will have some new, temporary restrictions.

“We’ve got social distancing; we’ve got single family campgrounds so I feel that we’re actually safer than what a bar or restaurant could ever offer,” said Johnson.

The parks will only be open to people living in the U.P. and Traverse City area.

The parks themselves will not be selling wood or ice. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. One restroom, including one flushable toilet and one sink, will be open at a time, and campers are not allowed to leave their campsite unless they are going for a walk or bike ride.

“They have to register at the office in person. The reason for that is that we are going to make them sign something that says they will follow all these rules otherwise they have to leave,” said Rory Mattson.

Some people were upset in the meeting, saying the board doesn’t have the authority to make such decisions.

“Whoever said that our opinion is not law, you are absolutely right. However, we are trying to fit the mold of these executive orders and frequently asked questions as best as possible,” said Johnson.

But you can still plan on Pioneer Trail Park and Fuller Park opening later this week.