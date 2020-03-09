Delta County Northern Lights YMCA looking to expand

Nearly $6.5 million will be used to expand the Delta County YMCA.

People exercising in the Delta County YMCA Fitness Center. (WLUC Photo)

“The expansion has been needed for probably the last 25 to 30 years and we’ve been working with less than ideal facilities here in Delta County for quite a while,” said Gary Nash, Northern Lights YMCA Director. “We want to add some new youth areas. We want to add family locker room space, some inter-generational space, and we want to expand our fitness center.”

The YMCA plans to renovate the front of the building as well.

“The Y will be more accessible. We right now have a long sidewalk, a long walk into the building. In the winter time, it gets a little difficult for people with disabilities to get into the buildings,” said Nash.

Not only will the expansion help the community, but it will also help the students attending Bay College.

“It’ll also allow us to expand our athletic programs because there are limitations on what that gym can hold. We have to limit the number of programs we would have participating at the gym,” said Dr. Laura Coleman, President of Bay College.

The YMCA and Bay College are looking forward to the impact the expansion will have on the community.

“I just think it gives it another foundational piece. It will make it an even better institution than what it is right now,” said. Dr. Coleman.

“We’re just very excited. It’s a great project that really would equip the Y for the next 30 years,” said Nash.

The fundraising for the event will continue through the rest of the year with hopes to break ground in 2022.

