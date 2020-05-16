Delta County Courthouse to reopen to the public

At Tuesday's Special meeting, the Delta County Board of Commissioners declared the reopening of the Delta County Courthouse to the Public.

A press release from the Board of Commissioners outlined some new rules and regulations for both Delta County employees and courthouse visitors. Beginning on Monday, May 18 at 10 a.m., the public will be allowed into the courthouse with the following safety measures in place:

• All people coming into the courthouse must be screened prior to entry. Screening includes a temperature check and questions about health and travel history.

• Everyone must state which department they will be visiting.

• A face covering or mask is required upon entry into the courthouse.

• Courthouse staff will help anyone who is deemed a high-risk category based off the health screening receive services remotely.

The general public and Delta County employees are also required to adhere to these social distancing guidelines once inside the courthouse:

• Remain six feet apart from other people. There will be floor markers to help determine this spacing for lines.

• All interior lobbies are limited to two people at a time

• Masks must be worn in public hallways, restrooms, or other public spaces.

Other precautions the courthouse is taking to limit the spread of COVID-19 include multiple hand sanitizing stations on each level of the courthouse (for public and employee use). Instructions of recommended hand-washing will also be posted in each restroom.

The Board of Commissioners is also asking that everyone continues to conduct as much business as possible by telephone or via internet.