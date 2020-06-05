Delta County Courthouse reopening to the public

The Delta County Courthouse will be open to the public with full business hours from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., beginning Monday, June 8.

Following the recommendations of Public Health Delta/Menominee Counties, Delta County will enforce the following policies for public entry:

- All people of the public will be subject to screening prior to entry.

- You will be asked to have your temperature taken and answer health and travel history questions as well as indicate the department to which you intend to do business.

- It is County policy that upon entry into the Courthouse you wear a facial covering or mask. If you do not come with your own personal mask, one will be provided to you.

- If your answers to the health screening form or temperature put you in a high-risk category,you will not be permitted entry into the Courthouse. Courthouse staff will then help you to receive services remotely.

The general public and County Employees are required to adhere to social distancing guidelines once inside the Courthouse. These guidelines are as follows:

- Remain six feet apart from other individuals.

- There will be markings on the floor to help determine six feet of space to wait in line.

- Any interior lobby will be limited to two individuals at a time.

- Masks will be worn in all public hallways, restrooms, or public spaces.

To help with proper hygiene practice, there are multiple hand sanitizing stations on each level of the courthouse for public and employee use. Instructions on recommended hand washing will also be posted in each public restroom.

Delta County looks forward to continuing to serve the public. We encourage citizens to continue to conduct any business by telephone or over the internet if at all possible.

A listing of those departments, including phone numbers, can be found in the related documents for this story.

For information regarding Courts or the Sheriff’s Department, please contact their offices directly.

These hours and policies include the Delta County Airport Administration Office.

For information regarding Veteran’s Services, please contact that office directly.

