Delta County Central Dispatch to be down for a few hours early Wednesday morning

Delta County Central Dispatch will be offline for a few hours overnight.

According to a release from the Escanaba Department of Public Safety, Delta County Central Dispatch will be receiving scheduled maintenance between 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, until approximately 3:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 13.

Emergency 911 lines will be functioning. This only impacts the non-emergency line, which affects calls to Central Dispatch, Escanaba Public Safety, and Gladstone Public Safety, as these agencies ring the to the dispatch center during the planned maintenance hours.

Residents are strongly encouraged to call 911 for any emergencies or calls for service in Delta County that need to be addressed immediately.

The departments involved ask that you not message the Facebook pages of the departments, as they are not always monitored 24/7.

If residents have any questions, please contact the Escanaba Department of Public Safety before the planned maintenance.

