Delta County Airport worker tests positive for COVID-19

More information was released Monday about the first positive COVID-19 case in Delta County, which involves an adult woman who works at the Delta County Airport.

On Sunday, March 29, the Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) reported the first positive COVID-19 case in Delta County.

PHDM is in the process of identifying and contacting people who have had close contact with the individual.

No other information about this case is being released at this time.

According to the Delta County Airport, the best thing the public can do to protect themselves and others is to follow Governor Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order, including the following:

-Travel ONLY when necessary.

-Stay home when sick.

-Avoid contact with sick people.

-Wash hands frequently and for at least 20 seconds.

-Avoid touching your face.

-Regularly disinfect commonly touched surfaces.

-Follow suggested guidelines for social distancing.