Delta County Airport takes precautions against illness

The spread of the coronavirus has many people concerned about their health.

The Delta County Airport is taking precautions to keep you and your family safe. Sanitation stands are located throughout the airport to help prevent diseases from spreading; not just the coronavirus, but sicknesses like the flu or the common cold as well.

"There's not really any elevated risk right now and I spoke with the manager for the Delta ground crew and for the TSA and nobody is on a high alert,” said Andrea Nummilien, Delta County Airport Manager.

TSA workers can wear masks, but agents at the Delta County Airport don't feel the need to at this time. As with any illness, healthcare workers say washing your hands is the best way to prevent getting sick.

