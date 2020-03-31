Deadline for ice shanty removal is here

It's an important deadline for anglers in Michigan. Tuesday March 31 is the deadline to have your permanent ice shanties removed from bodies of water.

Ice shanties/shacks are seen on an ice covered lake. (Michigan DNR Photo)

You can still continue to use temporary ones. There are stiff fines for not removing the permanent ones however, especially if your shack falls through the ice. For the state DNR this is a spring transition time for them as they prepare for warmer weather.

"Today is a big transition day for anglers throughout the state, especially in the Upper Peninsula as today is the final day to have your permanent ice shacks off of the ice and then also if you have a 2019 fishing license today is the last day that they're still good," said John Pepin from the Michigan DNR.

Many DNR locations are closed to the public in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Licenses can still be purchased on-line or at some retailers that remain open as essential businesses.

