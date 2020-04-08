Dancing With Our Stars delayed until 2021

Dancing With Our Stars Marquette County Style has hit the pause button on this years events. They're delaying the event for one full year.

When looking at the logistics of delaying the fundraisers and dance training until the summer, fall or other times, the organizers came up with what they feel is the best strategy and that's delaying until next May.

"We don't want anyone risking their health or others by getting out there to practice a dance, so safety above all but then all of the other logistics just seemed to make the most sense to have that clear direction to postpone until 2021," said Linsay Hemmila, DWOS Consultant.

The same cast, dance pros, judges and staff will be back for 2021. With the same theme as well, super heroes and villains.

