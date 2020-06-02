Daisy Jo's Ice Cream Shop and Cafe Opens

The financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic is causing some restaurants to close their doors. However, one shop in Gwinn is just starting out their business.

Daisy Jo’s Ice Cream Shop and Cafe had their grand opening on Saturday. The new shop offers a variety of ice cream flavors and drinks. It also has a full menu of appetizers, burgers and sandwiches.

COVID-19 did push back their start date by about a month, but it also gave them more time to prepare for when they could open.

“It didn’t really affect us as much as it probably affected the business that were already open. We didn’t have any inventory that we had to throw out, we weren’t ready yet. So, when that all came to, it just kind of gave me a breath of air and gave us a little more time to prepare and get ready,” said Danielle Hammond, Owner of Daisy Jo’s Ice Cream Shop

The shop is open for dine in, with social distancing measures in place. They are open Tuesday - Sunday, from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.