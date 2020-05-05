Dairy industry continues to feel COVID-19 impact

Since the shutdown of several businesses, dairy farms have felt the impact.

Several dairy farms across the U.S. are dumping milk because they have nowhere to send it.

In Daggett, no milk from Johnson Farms has been dumped, but they’re selling milk at a much lower price, which still hurts business.

“There’s such a broad spectrum as far as how food is used and consumed. There’s so many diverse channels where it spreads out, but we all work together as a whole,” said Dave Johnson, owner/operator of Johnson Farms.

Johnson Farms supplies milk for companies like Culver’s, Hershey’s, and Mars.

