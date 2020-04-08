Dairy industry affected by coronavirus

In Daggett, a family is making their living through a dairy farm.

“We work soils, we feed cattle, grow feeds, nutritious feeds for cattle for good quality milk,” said Terry DeBacker.

When coronavirus hit, businesses across the U.P. felt the impacts – Including DeBacker Family Farm. Not only did their local shops close, but several restaurants and other small businesses stopped ordering their dairy products.

“Without the orders, it really starts putting impact on paying the bills and stuff. So yeah it impacted us quite a bit,” said Terry.

But it’s not just DeBacker Farm that’s being affected, dairy farms across the U.S. are facing the same reality.

“You can only do so much. You can only lose so much before you have to make that hard decision of whether or not it’s time to shut your doors and be done,” said Tracy DeBacker.

And without these farms, grocery store shelves become empty.

“It’s almost like it’s overlooked as far as the importance of what we do. And people have seen that in the last two weeks. There hasn’t been milk on the shelves, there hasn’t been meat on the shelves. This all comes from farms,” said Tracy.

But DeBacker Farm has been working hard to make sure they have enough product to fill those shelves.

“We are still able to bottle it and we are still able to deliver it. So if anybody needs, all it is is a phone call to us,” said Tracy.

DeBacker Farm is proud of the milk they make. It goes straight from the cow, to the pasteurizer, right into the bottle. And since Terry and Tracy oversee the entire farm, there’s no larger corporation anyone has to go through. That means when a grocery store calls the farm, they’re going to speak directly to Tracy.

“We know the milk business from the animals right to getting it into the bottle, so we know there’s a good nutritious product going out to our customers,” said Terry.

Terry and Tracy encourage people to shop local during these harder times. The smaller, local businesses will probably have a harder time opening back up once the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order has been lifted.

