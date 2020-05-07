Daily COVID-19 testing increasing in Marquette County

COVID-19 testing is ramping up in Marquette County as the county continues to average one new case a day.

Dr. Kevin Piggott, the medical director of the Marquette County Health Department, says the county sent out 317 testing samples the week of April 25-May 1, which averages 45 per day. The daily average from the prior week was 30 tests, and the week before that averaged 24 tests.

"We've gone from 24 to 30 and now to 45," Piggott said. "We'll see what this week brings."

Dr. Piggott says the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is about halfway to its goal of 15,000 daily tests, which translates to about 100 each day from Marquette County.

"We're tracking as the state is doing," said Piggott. "We want to continue to advance that."

Click here to find a COVID-19 test location.

Of the 51 confirmed cases in Marquette County, Dr. Piggott says 20 people are considered to be recovered, which means they're still alive 30 days after the onset of illness. Eight people with confirmed cases have died.

Dr. Piggott says 39 of the 51 cases are linked to one cluster. Norlite Nursing Center in Marquette has publicly reported it is experiencing an outbreak -- the worst in the U.P.

While eight of the 12 cases outside of the cluster had a likely source from outside of the U.P., Piggott said the newest case, reported Wednesday, had a local community source.

"That one also seems to have occurred from within the community," he said. "So again, the question as far as, 'Is it here?' Yes, it's still here, and we still need to be taking appropriate precautions."

Click here to read about the county's contact tracing efforts and how people who may have been exposed to the virus are notified.

Dr. Piggott says as businesses reopen, it's important to have increased access to testing with a quick turnaround for results so the virus can be contained. While reopening makes public health experts anxious, he understands the serious concerns about the economy. Piggott calls the re-engagement process a balancing act that should happen incrementally.

"If we go back too soon or we have increasing illness, that affects workforce and also affects peoples' desire or interest even to be going out or to be participating in these other activities," he said.

Wearing a face cover or mask is not a replacement for physical distancing, experts say. The two measures have both been implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Dr. Piggott said both actions supplement other prevention measures, like washing your hands and staying home as much as possible.

"We really believe at this point, primarily, we are reducing the likelihood of respiratory droplets from the individually wearing the hand-sewn mask and even the surgical mask," he said. "How much protection it provides the wearer still is more of a question, so that's part of it. So it's not a substitute for, they really need to be taken part and parcel together."

As the latest state data shows UP Health System has only four COVID-19 patients, Dr. Piggott says the physical and social distancing guidelines are working in Marquette County.

"We've been fortunate here in Marquette," he said. "Overall, our number still is about one per day, and that has not increased. It hasn't decreased either."