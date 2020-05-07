Dagnais Foundation donates 20,000 masks to hospitals across the U.P.

The Dagenais Foundation has donated thousands of masks to hospitals across the U.P.

“This COVID-19 scare started, and we had a vendor who had an opportunity to order some masks through,” said Matt Dagenais, Riverside Auto Group Head of Operations.

“Inspired by passion and well…the well-being of our friends in the Upper Peninsula and Northern Wisconsin, the Robert and Jeanine Dagenais Foundation would like to provide masks to the medical staff of our local hospitals,” said Jeanine Dagenais.

With support from Riverside Auto Group and First Bank Upper Michigan, Matt Dagenais traveled more than 800 miles.

“I ended up in Manistique, Newberry, Munising, Marquette, Ishpeming, Baraga, Calumet and Iron River on day one,” said Matt Dagenais. “Day two I did Marinette and Iron Mountain. So, by the time we were done I put on just over 800 miles. We donated 20,000 masks to local hospitals, to our first responders and medical that are putting their lives on the line during this crisis.”

Both organizations were excited about giving back to the community

“Giving back to our communities is a cornerstone of both organizations and we are very pleased, once again, to be involved with this particular donation,” said Todd Maki, First Bank Upper Michigan President and CEO.

Now Matt Dagenais is encouraging the community to thank the people who have been working throughout this pandemic.

“Thank your first responders, thank your medical staff, thank the Walmart workers, the Elmer’s workers. Any of those grocery store workers. Any of those people that are putting themselves in harm’s way every day, just thank them and support them in any way that you can," said Matt Dagenais.