Daggett man dies in Saturday night crash in Menominee County

A Daggett man is dead after a single vehicle crash Saturday night in Menominee County's Daggett Township.

According to the Menominee County Sheriff's Office, around 11:17 p.m. June 20, deputies were called to a crash on US-41 near Belgiumtown Road.

Deputies say 29-year-old Luis Angel Maldonado Rosario, of Daggett, was driving north on US-41 when he lost control, crossed the center line, left the roadway and hit multiple trees.

Rosario was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Menominee County Sheriff's Office accident investigator was called to the scene and deputies say alcohol and speed were a factor in the crash.

The Menominee County Sheriff's Office team was assisted by the Daggett Township Fire Department, Mid County Rescue Squad and Extradition and the Michigan State Police.