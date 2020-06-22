Daggett man dies in Saturday night crash in Menominee County

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 12:42 PM, Jun 22, 2020

DAGGETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Daggett man is dead after a single vehicle crash Saturday night in Menominee County's Daggett Township.

According to the Menominee County Sheriff's Office, around 11:17 p.m. June 20, deputies were called to a crash on US-41 near Belgiumtown Road.

Deputies say 29-year-old Luis Angel Maldonado Rosario, of Daggett, was driving north on US-41 when he lost control, crossed the center line, left the roadway and hit multiple trees.

Rosario was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Menominee County Sheriff's Office accident investigator was called to the scene and deputies say alcohol and speed were a factor in the crash.

The Menominee County Sheriff's Office team was assisted by the Daggett Township Fire Department, Mid County Rescue Squad and Extradition and the Michigan State Police.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus