DNR’s Western UP Citizens’ Advisory Council to meet virtually

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Western Upper Peninsula Citizens’ Advisory Council will meet virtually in a web conference May 20.

Among the agenda items, discussions are scheduled on the DNR’s forest road inventory process and new license system, along with a Parks and Recreation Division call center video, review of supplemental deer feeding permit requirements and a Michigan Wildlife Council update.

The meeting will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. eastern. This council session is being held virtually in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The public can participate in the session by offering comments or questions in advance or by attending the virtual meeting. For participation instructions, or to provide comments or questions in advance, contact Kristi Dahlstrom at dahlstromk@michigan.gov or by calling 906-226-1331 before 5 p.m. EDT Tuesday, May 19.

The DNR’s eastern and western Upper Peninsula citizens’ advisory councils are designed to provide local input to advise the DNR on regional programs and policies, identify areas in which the department can be more effective and responsive and offer insight and guidance from members’ own experiences and constituencies.

The council members represent a wide variety of natural resource and recreation interests. Agenda items are set by the council members and council recommendations are forwarded to the DNR for consideration.

To find nomination forms to be considered for a future council member vacancy, or to locate meeting packets and agendas, visit Michigan.gov/UPCAC.

For more information, contact the DNR Upper Peninsula coordinator’s office at 906-226-1331.