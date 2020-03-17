DNR closes Customer Service Centers, Field Offices

In accordance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ recommendations designed to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will close to general public traffic numerous customer service centers and field offices statewide.

The closures will take effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 18.

Fishing and hunting licenses, camping reservations and other items will remain available for purchase online. Hunting and fishing guides and digests are also available online. Burn permits are available free at Michigan.gov/BurnPermit.

The affected DNR offices will be open for regular deliveries and by appointment only to customers who need services such as obtaining hunting and fishing licenses, burn permits and charter licenses.

Here is a list of the facilities closing to general public traffic and contact information for making appointments:

Customer Service Centers

Baraga - 906-353-6651

Bay City - 989-684-9141

Cadillac - 231-775-9727

Detroit - 313-396-6890

Escanaba - 906-786-2351

Gaylord - 989-732-3541

Lansing - 517-284-4720

Marquette - 906-228-6561

Newberry - 906-293-5131

Plainwell - 269-685-6851

Roscommon - 989-275-5151

Sault Ste. Marie - 906-635-6161

Traverse City - 231-922-5280

Field Offices

Crystal Falls - 906-875-6622

Gwinn - 906-346-9201

Naubinway - 906-477-6048

Norway - 906-563-9247

The state is taking proactive steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in reducing the coronavirus risk to Michigan residents.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.