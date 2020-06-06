DNR and National Guard Team up for projects in Porcupine Mountains State Park

The Michigan National Guard’s 1432nd Engineer Company, based in Kingsford, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) have been working together since Tuesday, June 2 on maintenance and upgrades to infrastructure at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Ontonagon County. On Monday, June 8, the two organizations will co-host a Distinguished Visitors Day for local officials and DNR and National Guard leadership.

The collaborative construction effort is part of the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training Program. The IRT program leverages military skills with community resources to multiply value and cost savings. IRT missions produce mission ready forces, civil-military partnerships and stronger communities.

The DNR provides raw materials, project scope and limited equipment, while the 1432nd Engineer Company provides a majority of the manpower as well as equipment to repair targeted infrastructure.

Projects include repairing roadways, armoring an eroding shoreline, repairing the roof and electrical system of an historic building, and replacing a 100-foot-long culvert.

“The Michigan National Guard is a community-based organization, so partnering with the DNR to improve one of our treasured state parks is an example of what we’re all about,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “This is a unique opportunity for our members who live and work in the Upper Peninsula to develop their technical expertise through military training and give back to their community at the same time.”

To address COVID-19 concerns, the two organizations have implemented strict social distancing guidelines, including the wearing of masks whenever personnel are within close proximity of each other.

