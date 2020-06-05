DIGS Gastropub opens bar, take out and dine in food without table service

After a long break, DIGS Gastropub in Marquette is now open for business.

They opened their door to customers on Friday at 3 p.m. For now, the bar is open, but all food orders are being packaged for takeout.

Customers can either call in an order, or place their order at the bar. Then, food can be carried out, or enjoyed inside without table service. DIGS is also rolling out a new Summer menu with old favorites and new items that work well for takeout.

“We’re really excited to be back. We love the Marquette community and we want to be here to serve everybody. I think the stress level gets a little high, there’s a lot of standards that we have to meet, and we definitely want to meet and exceed those, and we’re doing that. So, just making sure all those nuts and bolts are tightened the right way,” said Patrick Digneit, Co-Owner of DIGS Gastropub.

DIGS will be open from 3-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Management is also working on adding outdoor seating in the parking lot behind the building.