DICSA participate in 'Farm to Family' program

The Dickinson-Iron Community Services Agency is participating in the state’s program to help those 60 year of age and over. They are providing fresh fruits and vegetables, along with dairy products.

"The 'Farm to Families' is a program that, is coming to us. We're partnering with UPCAP, who I believe is getting the funding through Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to do this program. They will bring fresh fruit and vegetables and some dairy products, to seniors throughout the state,” said the Dickinson Iron Community Services Agency director, Kristin Sommerfeld.

Sommerfeld says this is a major need that has been expressed in the area.

"For us locally, what we've noticed about the entire response to the pandemic is a request for food,” said Sommerfeld.

This food only comes from local farms, but it is also nutritious.

"It's just a way for us to help them, get some of the product they've been missing,” said the DICSA assistant nutrition director, Stephen Hodgins.

DICSA will conduct distributions of the "Farm to Family" boxes in both Dickinson and Iron counties. The boxes will be handed out every other week throughout the summer and fall. The team at DICSA has been working hard to ensure the program is a success.

"We started off our first distribution serving 300 households. Now we're up to 450 households. So far, it's been a huge success,” said DICSA nutrition director, Christine McMahon.

Pick-ups will take place in Sagola, Felch, Kingsford and Iron River.

