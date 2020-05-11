DELAYED: Tourist Park camping season

Tourist Park Campground and the picnic sites there will remain closed until Thursday, May 28, due to the latest "Safer at Home" executive order.

Any current bookings for dates prior to May 28 can be canceled or rescheduled for later in the season at the choice of the booking party.

Tourist Park Campground plans to reopen when permissible under the governor's executive order. Any reservations after May 28 can be kept at this time. For those wishing to cancel, there is no cancelation fee. Please email parks@marquettemi.gov or leave a voicemail at (906) 228-0460.

