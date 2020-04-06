DCHS urges people to stay home

Physicians at the Dickinson Primary Care Center are urging people to stay home.

As much as we all want to visit loved ones, the most loving thing we can do is to follow social distancing rules.

The physicians also stress the importance of washing your hands. Wet your hands with warm water before applying soap. Then scrub your hands together for at least 20 seconds with your hands pointed down so all the soap runs down the drain. When you’re done, use a paper towel to turn off the faucets and lights.

The physicians also recommend hand sanitizer with at least 70 percent alcohol.

“From the Dickinson Primary Care Center to the community that we love, please stay safe, stay healthy. Wash your hands, keep your hands away from your face and continue to have social distancing,” said Meranda Ross, LPN at Dickinson Primary Care Center.

The Dickinson Primary Care Center is still offering routine health care services.