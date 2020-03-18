DCHS testing for coronavirus

Dickinson County Healthcare System in Iron Mountain is now testing for coronavirus. The hospital is now part of the U.P. effort to detect coronavirus patients.

"Testing for the covid-19, virus is a very dynamic situation, there has been a limited number of testing kits,” said the DCHS Chairman of Infection Control Committee, Dr. WB Carlson Jr.

A trailer set up outside of the hospital provides easy access for those who are getting tested while preventing infection into the hospital. A doctor's order and advanced registration are required for testing.

“Physicians in our area, send patients in, following the Michigan Department of Public Health criteria, for who should get tested,” said Dr. Carlson.

The COVID-19 testing started Monday. Currently results for 7 people are pending. DCHS has not revealed any further details about those people, including where they are from.

Dr. Carlson says it will take about 4 days to get test results, which means some results may be in Thursday. DCHS recommended the patients self-quarantine after being tested.

"We still have to be very careful, about who we test so we don't quickly overwhelm the testing organizations,” he said.

Dr. Carlson says there is talk about an instant test kit in the future.

"Obviously we would love to have that type-of ability and the numbers of kits, we do not currently have those but we're hoping that in sometime in the not-too distant future we will also have that ability,” he said.

DCHS has also implemented mandatory health evaluation for all visitors and employees who walk into the hospital.

"Checking for temperatures, any history of travel in pandemic areas, or for things such as fevers, colds,” said Dr. Carlson.

Visitor restrictions and a call-line are also in place.

"We feel like the hotline is being very proactive, and it's a response to the community that they really need, just to reassure them that we are here to help,” said Joe Rizzo, the DCHS Public Relations Director.

Community members can call 906-776-5858. To get any questions answered about COVID-19. DCHS is experiencing high call-volumes, so all messages left will be returned.

Information is changing rapidly, but for now DCHS is supporting the community, with an important message.

"It's not a time to panic, it's a different time for all of us, but we are responding and I think we are going to start to see some improvement here,” said Dr. Carlson.

