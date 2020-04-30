DCHS offers tele-health program

Dickinson County Healthcare System in Iron Mountain, now has a tele-health program

Patients can talk with their provider by using their mobile devices, computer or telephone. This is an opportunity for many patients to get the health care they need from the comfort and safety of their home.

“It’s consumer friendly thing, folks like it and they don't mind using it. It's really simple to do. All they have to do is call and set up and appointment, just like they would do for a regular appointment, and instead of coming in, they received a phone call or they get an alert, saying, ‘now is time for your appointment,” said Joe Rizzo, the public relations director at DCHS.

Some in-person appointments may still be mandatory, but DCHS has just received another 'A' for patient safety from leap-frog. Rizzo says this proves they are continuing to focus on health and safety at the hospital.

To schedule an appointment, call Dickinson County Healthcare at 776-5800.

