DCHS in phase 2 of 3 for 'reopening'

Hospitals are starting to get back on track. They are opening for surgeries, and patient visits. The Dickinson County Healthcare System is continuing to prioritize patients, while looking forward to 'reopening.’

"The hospital remains a very safe place. We haven't had a positive case, from our hospital testing since May 3rd,” said the chair of the infection control committee at DCH, Dr. Toby Carlson.

DCH is just two weeks into their safety scoring system, which will help guide doctors in the future. They recently score perfect in preparation, and protection, boosting them into another phase.

"We're in the second of the three phases. I think our goal line for all surgeries, including all elective surgeries, is June 8th. This is long as we don't see any resurgence of COVID-19,” said Dr. Carlson.

This means they are that much closer to operating fully. The hospital is asking all patients to please call ahead before they arrive, unless it is an emergency. This allows the staff to work more efficiently and effectively.

The doctor urges patients if they have been waiting got see a doctor, they shouldn't any longer.

"There's a lot of pent up need out there. We're being very cautious, but we're very optimistic, particularly in region 8, which is the U.P. We're opening up slowly, but surely,” said Dr. Carlson.

DCH continues to practice precautionary measures to safely accommodate patients.

