DCHS opens Dickinson COVID-19 respiratory clinic

The Dickinson County Healthcare System in Iron Mountain has opened the Dickinson COVID-19 Respiratory Clinic.

During the hospital board of trustees meeting, on Thursday, that took place over the phone, DCH said the Clinic offers a centralized testing and treatment area, offsite of the hospital. All patients must be referred by their primary care provider to enter this facility.

The clinic’s hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There is no rapid testing at this clinic but any blood drawn or swabs, including strep will be collected at this clinic and sent to the hospital's main lab for processing.

“We do have plenty of test available. We have enough for up to 800 people. So that supply came in. We are sending our tests directly to the state, because the turnaround time is faster through the state than our reference lab,” said Sue Hadley, the Vice President of clinical services and population health at DCHS.

DCH has collected twenty-two specimens that have been sent to be tested for COVID-19. DCH has received nine test results, all have been negative.

Lab testing time has taken longer than expected due to the high volumes of COVID-19 tests that have been sent in for testing. We will keep you updated as future test results are received.

If you are sick and experiencing serious respiratory problems, please call your care provider or the DCH COVID-19 Hotline at 906-776-5858.

