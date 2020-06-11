DCH adds new pediatric care

A growing commitment to the community continues with two new pediatricians in Iron Mountain.

"We're really excited to be here, thank you for welcoming us fully,” said a new DCH Pediatrician, Dr. Michael Carpenter.

Dr. Carpenter, and Dr. Whaley, who just recently returned to Iron Mountain, are the newest additions to Dickinson County Hospital.

"I'm looking forward to seeing all my patients again. It's really a homecoming,” said Dr. Alexis Whaley.

It's been an interesting transition.

"The country, related to COVID is behind on just normal, healthy care. It's really a time to catch up on vaccines, and make sure we don't have another epidemic on our hands,” said Dr. Whaley.

The center continues to put safety first, from child well-visits to advanced pediatrics medicine.

"We're still segregating our well-visits in the morning. If you need to have well visit in the afternoon, we can schedule you. We're putting our sick kids in the afternoon, so they don't associate in the waiting room,” said Dr. Carpenter.

The doctors say it's important to make sure you are seeing a doctor, even when you are healthy.

"Too many people come in just when they're sick. That doesn't give them the opportunity to teach them about nutrition and safety,” said Dr. Carpenter

Appointments with any of the pediatric providers are available with no referral necessary. To schedule an appointment, call Dickinson County Healthcare at 906-776-5800. Both doctors look forward to building relationships with their patients.

"I really hope that pediatrics can be, really a strong department in this wonderful hospital. That people really feel they can get exceptional care here,” said Dr. Whaley.

