DAEDA lauches #KeepUPWorking campaign

Upper Michigan continues to keep jobs filled and the income flowing.

"Most people don't expect employers to be hiring right now, during this pandemic. Many of our local employers continue to hire, and grow their business during this time, because they are essential businesses,” said the Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance director, Lois Ellis.

That's why the alliance has teamed with U.P. Michigan Works to get the word out.

The goal is to bring light to the numerous job openings, right here in Dickinson County. It will also answer why it pays to work now. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Alliance has job postings on their website, with a link to each business. Systems Control, a company in Iron Mountain, has already seen a difference.

"We've seen an influx of hires come through our pipeline, which is awesome,” said the Systems Control human resources director, Bridget Kennedy.

Kennedy says in 2020 alone they have hired over 100 new employees, and will continue to add. Even with many safety protocols due to COVID-19, the company still works to support the energy community.

"It's been great to see fabulous talent come through our doors, and we're really honor that they are joining our team,” she said.

Systems Control is actively hiring right now.

"We have about 35 positions that we are looking to fill in our production area, and about 20 in our office,” said Kennedy.

For more on their job postings along with many others click here.

"These opportunities are available. We hope that a lot of people take a look and consider that long-term future,” said Ellis.

Any businesses that would like to put a job posting online for the campaign can contact the DAEDA.

