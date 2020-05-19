Customers should continue safety precautions as businesses plan to reopen Friday

As bars and restaurants throughout the Upper Peninsula begin to reopen this Friday, public health officials warn people that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is still present.

"It's very important if people do want to go out this weekend to a restaurant or a bar that they continue to practice social distancing that we've been doing for many weeks,” said Public Health Delta Menominee Counties Health Officer, Mike Snyder.

Snyder says restaurants and bars will do their part by following guidelines set in place under Governor Gretchen Whitmer's new workplace safety rules.

But he says customers must take responsibility to protect themselves too.

"That might mean wearing masks when they go to a restaurant until they get seated at their table, and also to continue practicing hand-washing and use of hand sanitizers after touching common surfaces,” explained Snyder.

Meanwhile, the owner at Casa Calabria in Marquette say customers can expect to see limited seating menus and new changes in waiting availability when they reopen Monday.

"We're a little relieved that we can reopen and anxious at the same time. We want to make sure our customers and employees are safe,” said Jim Johnson, the owner.

While these are just recommendations, Snyder advises those with underlying health conditions, caregivers to people 60 and over or individuals in that age rage to think twice before heading out this upcoming weekend.