Curtis to hold Fourth of July celebration this year

One smaller Upper Michigan community has decided to continue with its Fourth of July celebration plans.

According to a post by Kim Bushey, President of the Curtis Area Chamber of Commerce, on the chamber's Facebook page, the chamber held a special meeting Wednesday and voted in favor of holding the celebrations.

"We would highly encourage anybody that plans to visit Curtis for the holiday to please be respectful of our community and its citizens. And also to do your best to follow whatever rules are in place at that time," Bushey advised in the post.

In the past, Curtis has boasted it has the "Biggest Little Town Parade in Michigan."

Last year's festivities included the parade and the Manistique Lakes Lions Club barbecue.

For more information on the holiday plans in Curtis, check out the chamber's Facebook page or website.

