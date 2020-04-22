Curt Pennala to serve as interim Sheriff of Keweenaw County

Keweenaw County is preparing to swear in a new Sheriff.

The previous Sheriff Bill Lokkanen has decided to retire after over 30 years serving in law enforcement. Stepping into his place is the current Undersheriff Curt Pennala who will become the interim sheriff. Pennala says he's been mentored by the past two sheriffs of Keweenaw County and is excited to continue serving the Keweenaw community.

"Keweenaw County has always been a unique county. Number one, we have one of the most picturesque counties in Michigan. Number two, we have a community that takes care of each other. The Sheriff's Office has always played a big role in that and as Sheriff I see that our offices role in that is continued," said Pennala.

Pennala will be sworn in as sheriff on May 16th.

