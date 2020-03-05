Curran Chevrolet-Buick dealership now under new ownership

The Curran Chevrolet-Buick Dealership in Manistique is now under new ownership.

Boucher and Bink are keeping much of the Curran staff and adding four more positions. They will continue to operate the full service body shop connected to the dealership.

It was purchased by Brian Boucher and Greg Bink. The dealership will now operate under a new name, TEAM Chevrolet-Buick Automotive.

Boucher is currently the owner of TEAM Wireless, a Verizon retailer with 51 locations throughout Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois. Bink has more than 20 years of experience in the automotive business in Escanaba.

The new owners are excited to operate an established dealership in a new community.

“I’m hoping to carry on the tradition of the Currans. They are a three-generation, family-owned business, so that’s very important to us,” said Greg Bink, Owner and Operator of TEAM Chevrolet-Buick Automotive. “I’m hoping to continue on that legacy and maybe pass it on to my family.”

