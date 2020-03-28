Curbside garbage pickup suspended in Michigamme Township

Michigamme Township is suspending curbside garbage pickup.

It was decided upon at a special township board meeting held on Thursday. Due to Governor Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order, the employees responsible for garbage collection could potentially be at risk doing curbside pick up.

“We want to keep our employees safe, we have two DPW (Department of Public Works) employees and we don’t want them to get sick because then we will have a really hard time collecting garbage. It’s for caution, and to make sure our employees stay safe,” said William Seppanen, Supervisor, Michigamme Township.

Garbage drop off will be available from 6:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the Community Building.

It will also be available from 8 a.m. - noon on Wednesday, at the intersection of Holli Blue Road and Blue Road.

If any residents are not able to drop off their garbage for any reason, contact the Michigamme Township Office at (906) 323-6608.